BUY LOCAL – SHOP AND WIN

45-47 Railway Street,
Euroa Victoria 3666
Phone: (03) 5795 3041
Fax: 03 5795 3063
Classifieds:
(03) 5795 3041
gazetteclassifieds@
nemedia.com.au
Advertising:
(03) 5795 3041
gazetteclassifieds@
nemedia.com.au
Editorial:
Tara Whitsed
(03) 5795 1142
editor@
euroa-gazette.com.au
Website:
euroagazette.com.au
98 High Street,
Mansfield Victoria 3722
Phone: (03) 5775 2115
Fax: (03) 5775 1580
Classifieds:
(03) 5775 2115
classi.mcourier@
nemedia.com.au
Advertising:
Geoff Henwood
(03) 5733 1102
ghenwood@
nemedia.com.au
Editorial:
Pam Zierk-Mahoney
(03) 5775 2115
edit.mcourier@
nemedia.com.au
Website:
mansfieldcourier.com.au
37 Rowan Street,
Wangaratta Victoria 3677
Phone: (03) 5752 1058
Fax: 03 5721 9447
Classifieds:
(03) 5752 1058
classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au
Advertising:
Jenny Zamperoni
(03) 5731 3305
jking@
nemedia.com.au
Editorial:
Brad Worrall
(03) 5752 1058
edit.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au
37 Rowan Street,
Wangaratta Victoria 3677
Phone: (03) 5723 0100
Fax: (03) 5721 9447
Classifieds:
(03) 5723 0101
classifieds@
nemedia.com.au
Advertising:
Julie Luxford
(03) 5723 0132
jluxford@
nemedia.com.au
Editorial:
Jamie Kronborg
(03) 5723 0123
jkronborg@
nemedia.com.au
Website:
omadvertiser.com.au
37 Rowan Street,
Wangaratta Victoria 3677
Phone: (03) 5723 0100
Fax: (03) 5721 9447
Classifieds:
(03) 5723 0101
classifieds@
nemedia.com.au
Advertising:
(03) 5723 0100
Editorial:
Jeff Zeuschner
(03) 5723 0100
edit.chronicle@
nemedia.com.au
After hours editorial:
(03) 5723 0107
Website:
wangarattachronicle.com.au